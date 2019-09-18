As Target (TGT) Stock Value Rose, Boyar Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Perkins Capital Management Has Raised Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $316,050; Stock Price Rose

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, up from 264,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 875,258 shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $107.28. About 3.17M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Llc owns 1.30M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eam Limited Liability Company owns 165,058 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Company owns 13,153 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP owns 1.40M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Capital Llc reported 11,840 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 31,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 40,533 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.13% or 1.30 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research holds 132,946 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 130,597 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $142.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vericel Corp by 58,200 shares to 426,950 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 28,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,380 shares, and cut its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 22.92 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

