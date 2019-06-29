As Target (TGT) Stock Value Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Cut Its Holding by $312,000; Edgar Lomax Co Stake in Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Has Upped by $1.93 Million

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 18.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 96,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 612,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.26M, up from 516,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 15.05 million shares traded or 9.58% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Threatens to Halt Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 09/04/2018 – CFIB – CALLING ON FEDERAL GOVT TO TAKE “IMMEDIATE ACTION” TO CREATE CERTAINTY THAT WILL ALLOW TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT TO GO FORWARD; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 5.28M shares traded or 2.47% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 13.45 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

