As Target (TGT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Decreased Its Position by $305,600; Home Depot (HD) Holder Lourd Capital Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Rose

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 3,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 12,752 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 16,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS NO TRUTH TO REPORT ON TARGET CORP AND KROGER CO MULLING MERGER; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Outlook Revision Reflects View Target’s Strategic Initiatives Are Gaining Traction; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 41.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $645,000, down from 5,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 12,778 shares. Illinois-based Dearborn Ltd has invested 1.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beese Fulmer Management Inc has 16,846 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1,583 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 29,700 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Liability Corp invested 5.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,820 shares. Daiwa Group holds 74,375 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning holds 0.74% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,322 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co has invested 1.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Smart Portfolios reported 500 shares. Arrow Financial holds 1.35% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 30,267 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 1.60M shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Company holds 4,646 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 12.66 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.