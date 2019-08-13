As Target (TGT) Stock Rose, Hourglass Capital Has Decreased Holding; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Cut Position as Valuation Rose

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 82.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 4,336 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348,000, down from 24,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 5.90M shares traded or 16.46% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 5.79 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,651 shares to 317,894 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 52,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.87M for 13.07 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsr holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 205,372 shares. Nwq Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.37M shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability reported 12 shares. Leisure Capital, a California-based fund reported 9,803 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Markston Ltd reported 278,103 shares stake. 19,454 are held by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 60 shares. Hendershot Investments holds 3.45% or 187,354 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 8,862 shares. Sit Invest Assoc has 9,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1,223 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Bath Savings owns 6,614 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.27% or 1.46M shares. Sns Llc accumulated 5,102 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.71 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.