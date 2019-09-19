As Target (TGT) Stock Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Raised Its Position by $8.76 Million; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Raised Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) as Stock Declined

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (BMY) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 8.24M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS REPORTS U.S. FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANT; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 591,200 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20M, up from 489,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 2.77M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 129,500 shares to 295,100 shares, valued at $10.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,400 shares, and cut its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 113,066 shares to 195,226 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,544 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).