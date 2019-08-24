As Target (TGT) Stock Rose, Gradient Investments Raised by $7.36 Million Its Holding; As Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Market Value Were Volatile, Oak Hill Advisors LP Lowered Position

Oak Hill Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 71.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Hill Advisors Lp sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 521,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Hill Advisors Lp who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.66. About 190,559 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 27060.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 92,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 92,345 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65M shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance

More important recent Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPR – $.0270 July Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Weekly Review: Senior Loan CEFs – One Of The Liquid Funds Approaching Buy Territory – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Prime Rate Trust: A Safe Way To Profit From Rising Interest Rates – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form N-30B-2 Voya PRIME RATE TRUST For: May 31 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Oak Hill Advisors Lp, which manages about $24.31B and $63.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 44,690 shares to 121,550 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold PPR shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 1.03% more from 46.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Invest Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 79,239 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 0% or 14,438 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 5.27 million shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Park Avenue Secs Ltd has 49,504 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,714 shares. Stephens Ar holds 15,732 shares. Cap Advisors Limited holds 0% or 3,245 shares. Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 123,733 shares. Greatmark Investment Prns stated it has 20,950 shares. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 310,486 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). 764,400 are held by Baillie Gifford Co. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.45% or 7.77 million shares.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Retail Roundup: Target, Lowe’s Report Earnings Beats; Pros Say Recession, Tariff Concerns Overblown – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target unveils flagship food brand – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Target Reports Wednesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending August 23rd, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.