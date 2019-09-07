As Target (TGT) Stock Rose, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Upped Its Holding by $394,160; Guess (GES) Holding Boosted by Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 51,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 230,844 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 179,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 1.65M shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.3% Position in Guess; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 Adj EPS 88c-Adj EPS 99c; 30/05/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 84c-EPS 95c; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 24c; 16/03/2018 – @17thStCap I cheated. Guess that explains the bourbon long thesis; 21/03/2018 – Guess? Sees 1Q Consolidated Net Revenue Increase Between 11% and 12.5%; 27/03/2018 – H&M CEO SAYS BEST GUESS IS 2019 CAPEX IN LINE WITH 2018; 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Guess 4Q Rev $792.2M; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 86c-EPS 98c

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 4,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 48,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 5.24 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. Bolla Gianluca bought 10,000 shares worth $147,300.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $910.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 4,630 shares to 63,220 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) by 17,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,335 shares, and cut its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GES shares while 52 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 54.02 million shares or 3.36% less from 55.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Bessemer Gp reported 682,736 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 500,509 were accumulated by Elk Creek Limited Company. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 11 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Northern Tru holds 0% or 757,337 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited owns 1.23M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 13,068 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 2,920 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 88,194 shares. Smith Graham And Inv Ltd Partnership has 0.5% invested in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). 4,836 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 48,492 shares.

