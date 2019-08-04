As Target (TGT) Stock Price Rose, Viking Fund Management Upped Holding; As Echostar (SATS) Market Value Rose, Nokomis Capital Has Lowered Its Holding

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 30.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 08/03/2018 – Timothy R. Baer joins CamberView Partners as Senior Advisor

Nokomis Capital Llc decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc sold 322,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 58,028 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 380,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 315,385 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Rev $501.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsylvania; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 22/05/2018 – HughesNet® and 4-H Introduce STEM Lab to Inspire Next Generation of Science and Tech Leaders

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $10.53 million for 100.02 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold SATS shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.89 million shares or 1.52% more from 42.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 89,515 were reported by Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Metropolitan Life Ins Comm New York owns 0% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 7,984 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) stated it has 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Raymond James Associates holds 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) or 54,989 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Inc has invested 0.01% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 52,635 shares. 30,837 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Park West Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.26% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 785,047 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 8,742 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,989 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 2,685 shares.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ORBCOMM (ORBC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Before You Buy EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, 9News.com published: “Dish buys EchoStar satellite business in deal valued at $800 million – 9News.com KUSA” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hughes Wins NASPO Contract to Provide Internet Solutions for Participating States – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EchoStar Announces Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Nokomis Capital Llc, which manages about $289.90M and $401.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 50,140 shares to 501,995 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp (NYSE:KEM) by 332,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36 million shares, and has risen its stake in B Riley Finl Inc.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 82,000 shares to 171,000 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).