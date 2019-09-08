As Target (TGT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Prudential Plc Has Increased Its Position; As Teleflex (TFX) Stock Rose, Villere St Denis J & Co Lifted Position

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 14,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 133,900 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, up from 119,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 5.27 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 8,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 239,003 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.22 million, up from 230,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $356.17. About 169,589 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 187,781 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $175.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 169,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,512 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 49,870 shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $64.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 9,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,459 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.