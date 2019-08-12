As Target (TGT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Lowered Its Holding by $305,600; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Rose, Gladius Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $645.68 Million

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 185.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 2,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 4,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993.00M, up from 1,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $235.8. About 1.04 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN, NEURIMMUNE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S TREATMENT; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 06/03/2018 – PROMIS NEUROSCIENCES INC – PMN310 SHOWED SIMILAR ABILITY TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER AND PENETRATE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM COMPARED TO ADUCANUMAB

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 3,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 12,752 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 16,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.41. About 4.97M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 42,113 shares to 207,112 shares, valued at $31.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 12.80 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 137,530 shares to 91,601 shares, valued at $3.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 17,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,343 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Bb&T has 0.1% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 22,958 shares. Bender Robert accumulated 9,342 shares. 3,407 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Anchor Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Howland Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 5,165 shares. 5,040 are held by Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership. Cullinan Associates holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 21,320 shares. Oppenheimer & invested in 11,261 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invests Co has invested 0.13% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0% or 39 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.68% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Main Street Rech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

