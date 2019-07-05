As Target (TGT) Stock Price Declined, Junto Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $26.01 Million Its Stake; Simcoe Capital Management Has Increased Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.96% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.42. About 302,404 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 158.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 325,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 530,706 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.59 million, up from 205,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.50 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 425,111 shares to 116,108 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 99,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,567 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.