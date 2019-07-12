As Target (TGT) Stock Price Declined, Coe Capital Management Has Increased by $1.00 Million Its Stake; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increases Holding in Arrow Electrs (ARW)

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 17,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.88 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222.22M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 132,732 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $88.26. About 2.26M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 240 shares to 1,609 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,993 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

