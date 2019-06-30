As Target (TGT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Its Stake by $8.61 Million; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Rose, Global Thematic Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 107,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.96M, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 5.28 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SAYS REGULAR-PRICED SALES INCREASED MORE THAN $1 BILLION COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR, REFLECTING THE IMPACT OF COMPANY’S ‘PRICED-RIGHT DAILY’ STRATEGY; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 494,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.96 million, down from 716,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.44. About 5.52M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.45, EST. $8.32; 29/03/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with Neurodegenerative Diseases; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Those ‘negative’ views that investors have about Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ one analyst says; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grupo Televisa Sab (NYSE:TV) by 3.59M shares to 58.53 million shares, valued at $647.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 370,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85 million for 13.45 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 11,303 shares to 515,944 shares, valued at $78.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 88,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.

