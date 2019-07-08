As Target (TGT) Stock Declined, Holder Convergence Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.54 Million

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 3.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 06/03/2018 – Trifacta Available for Deployment Through Microsoft Azure to Provide Faster Data Wrangling & Analytics in the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 27,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,365 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 50,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.37. About 561,735 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target’s Outlook Has Been Revised to Stable From Negative; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Company accumulated 76,371 shares. First Bankshares Sioux Falls has 4.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipg Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 27,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Southeast Asset Advsrs reported 12,676 shares. Ohio-based Truepoint Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carroll Finance Assoc accumulated 191,985 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability owns 5,878 shares. West Virginia-based Security Natl Tru has invested 3.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Confluence Wealth Management has 1.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,526 shares. Vulcan Value Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.25 million shares. Platinum Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 25,835 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 3.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.41 million shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 153,986 shares stake. Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Lc holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,892 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) by 11,871 shares to 57,216 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 16,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 13.88 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.