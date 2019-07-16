As Target (TGT) Stock Declined, Armistice Capital Has Raised Stake by $24.00 Million; Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Decreased Holding by $2.43 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 127,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 403,579 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 531,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $733.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 30,296 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 09/04/2018 – PENSCO Launches Custodian ConnectTM, the First API-Driven Solution with ACATs and Digital Consent for Marketplace Lending and; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 03/05/2018 – SPIE WINS DELOITTE HVAC CONTRACT FOR OPUS 12 TOWER; 25/04/2018 – Opus Group: Opus publishes its annual report for 2017; 05/04/2018 – Navigant Research Names Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Schneider Electric, and Opus One Solutions the Leading Microgrid Controller Vendors; 22/05/2018 – Opus Bank: Argisht Minasyan Joins Opus as Senior Managing Director, Senior Client Manager; 20/03/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Southern California Commercial Banking Team; 16/03/2018 – Snapshot: `Fra Angelico/Opus Operantis’ by Robert Polidori; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.10M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.88 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 124,800 shares to 331,600 shares, valued at $13.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 154,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Finl Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. OPB’s profit will be $11.71 million for 15.66 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 386,000 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.

