As Target (TGT) Shares Rose, Northrock Partners Raised Position; Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Market Valuation Rose While Matarin Capital Management Lowered Stake

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 4.71M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 8,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 178,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.29M, down from 187,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Selective Insurance Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $80.31. About 84,851 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 14/03/2018 Selective Insurance Group Announces Officer Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE SEES 2018 AFTER-TAX NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $150M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 45.82 million shares or 2.75% less from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 903 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) or 128,226 shares. Moreover, Aqr Llc has 0.01% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 81,561 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 8.38 million shares. Fmr Llc has 0% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 1,418 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.83% or 979,210 shares. Stifel Financial invested 0.05% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.01% or 107,650 shares. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 533,025 shares. 4,900 were reported by Oppenheimer And Company. Smith Graham And Invest Ltd Partnership reported 1.4% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Shelton Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 373 shares. 6,124 were accumulated by Bluecrest Mgmt Limited. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 214 shares in its portfolio.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consol Energy Inc by 274,597 shares to 289,523 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 58,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL).