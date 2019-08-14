As Target (TGT) Shares Rose, M&T Bank Upped by $58.77 Million Its Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Lowered Its Stake

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 3,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 30,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7346450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 734,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 734,655 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 10 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.24. About 8.41M shares traded or 66.43% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

