As Target (TGT) Shares Declined, Voya Investment Management Lowered Its Stake; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lifted Its Fireeye (FEYE) Holding by $7.52 Million; Shares Declined

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 69.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 469,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19M, up from 673,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 1.65 million shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 17/04/2018 – FireEye Introduces New Email Security Capabilities Driven By Deep Learning; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 29,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 308,588 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77 million, down from 338,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $87.99. About 2.81 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 08/03/2018 – Target Names Former GE Executive Dmitri Stockton to Board; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Long-term Issuer Default Rating on Target at ‘A-‘ and Short-term IDR at ‘F2’

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.82M for 13.66 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

