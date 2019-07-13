As Target (TGT) Shares Declined, Coe Capital Management Boosted Position; General American Investors (GAM) Market Valuation Rose While Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Upped Holding by $499,092

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 32,076 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 152.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 12,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,806 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 8,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.49 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video)

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91 million and $86.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 307 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,993 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru stated it has 0.03% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 711,838 shares. First Republic Invest Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Jacobs & Ca owns 7,516 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Overbrook Management Corp accumulated 97,319 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Raymond James Tru Na reported 6,556 shares. 79,389 were reported by Columbia Asset Management. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 32,313 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 6,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Css Limited Com Il holds 0.07% or 33,173 shares. Round Table has invested 0.08% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Moreover, 1607 Cap Lc has 1.18% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 37,920 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.01% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) or 11,575 shares.