As Target (TGT) Share Value Rose, Holder Richard C Young & Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Public Storage (PSA) as Market Valuation Rose

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 2,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 2,379 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 4,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.45. About 1.23 million shares traded or 46.59% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/04/2018 Public Storage Opens New Huntersville Storage Facility; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 11,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 46,765 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, down from 58,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 25,227 shares to 168,131 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 23.07 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 100,598 shares to 200,968 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 9,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40M for 22.21 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.