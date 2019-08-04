As Target (TGT) Share Value Rose, Armistice Capital Boosted Its Holding; As Affimed N V (AFMD) Stock Value Declined, New Leaf Venture Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $4.27 Million

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 997,631 shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 16/04/2018 – Affimed Presents Poster at AACR Highlighting Progress Toward Novel EGFR-targeting Therapy; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Affimed; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company's stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.10M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 1.78% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crispr Therapeutics Ag.