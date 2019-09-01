As Target (TGT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Trimmed by $826,080 Its Holding; Garmin LTD (GRMN) Market Valuation Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Upped Stake by $1.91 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 107.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 22,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The hedge fund held 42,728 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 20,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 674,675 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 13/03/2018 – NORDEA ROLLS OUT PAYMENT SOLUTION FOR FITBIT, GARMIN SMARTWATCH; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.05, EST. $3.08; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 10,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 28,315 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 38,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.08 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm invested in 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Of Vermont holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 11,143 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 73,969 shares stake. Bokf Na has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Raymond James & Associate has 206,392 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling invested in 333 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 199,419 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 7,078 shares. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 3,047 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 9,813 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 1.29M shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 14.15 million shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% or 332,091 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,007 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (Put) (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.13 million shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $13.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).

