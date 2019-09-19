As Target (TGT) Share Price Rose, Holder Boyar Asset Management Has Decreased Position; Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $768,690

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc bought 14,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 158,864 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.66M, up from 144,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 471,850 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.36. About 395,113 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.78 million for 22.94 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY) by 75,685 shares to 4,474 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 4,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,482 shares, and cut its stake in Exchange Listed Fds Tr.