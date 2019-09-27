As Target (TGT) Share Price Rose, Holder Boyar Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Paccar (PCAR) Shares Declined, First Washington Has Increased by $5.26 Million Its Stake

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 56.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 74,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 205,189 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.70 million, up from 131,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.76. About 1.01M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Net $512.1M; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 Paccar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 5,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 20,458 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 25,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $106.29. About 4.92M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.71 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Will Target Stock Continue to Surge Higher? – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buybacks ordered up at Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Can Target Really Hold the Line on Tariffs? – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Target: Still A Very Solid Hold – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Management Limited Liability accumulated 2,863 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada Inc stated it has 999 shares. Horizon Investments Llc has 0.01% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 3,275 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Company owns 6,134 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc accumulated 0.18% or 2.77M shares. Pension Serv owns 514,268 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 418,440 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cls Lc has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.15% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Bokf Na has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 201,809 shares in its portfolio. 3,320 were reported by Franklin Res. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Geode Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5.53M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 22,327 shares.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like PACCAR Incâ€™s (NASDAQ:PCAR) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “Have Trucking Stocks Turned the Corner? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.