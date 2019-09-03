As Target (TGT) Share Price Rose, Cambridge Financial Group Has Lifted Its Holding by $156.67 Million; Real Estate Management Services Lowered Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Position by $4.23 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 1,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 81,216 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52B, up from 79,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 235,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 598,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99 million, down from 833,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 2.21M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on October, 28 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BRX’s profit will be $138.78 million for 9.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

