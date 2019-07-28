As Target (TGT) Share Price Declined, Nuveen Asset Management Decreased Position by $1.17 Million; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Increased Position by $6.80 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 14,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 433,114 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.76 million, down from 447,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 78,900 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $500.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 9,852 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 1,228 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Incorporated owns 7,703 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 497,294 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia owns 1,137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Redwood Capital Mgmt owns 17.18% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 14.09 million shares. Motco holds 0% or 137 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 97,666 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 3.66M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Newtyn Mgmt reported 4.85M shares. Johnson Financial Grp holds 300 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 13.13M shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 5,724 shares to 28,961 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 148,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.86 million for 13.52 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.