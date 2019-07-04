As Target (TGT) Share Price Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Decreased by $312,000 Its Position; Marathon Asset Management Llp Upped Its Position in Rayonier (RYN) by $1.94 Million as Stock Price Rose

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 62,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.85M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.33. About 166,116 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.50 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 23/05/2018 – Target Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 4Q ADJ EPS $1.37, EST. $1.38

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85M for 13.65 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Corecommodity Limited Co holds 0.63% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 35,226 shares. Central Securities holds 3.5% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) or 700,000 shares. Shell Asset Management Co holds 32,312 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of owns 9,900 shares. U S Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 5,000 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs holds 0.07% or 24,088 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J stated it has 623,883 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Mutual Of America Cap Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). State Street has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 51,594 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 236 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 108,075 shares. Moreover, M&T Natl Bank has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 31,936 shares to 619,339 shares, valued at $87.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).