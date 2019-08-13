As Target (TGT) Market Value Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; Shareholder Pioneer Investment Management Has Raised Equinix (EQIX) Holding

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 20,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 73,396 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 52,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.61. About 5.28M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: NEW STORES TO ADD ABOUT 50BPS OF SALES GROWTH THIS YR; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 6,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 181,568 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.28M, up from 175,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $551.29. About 180,587 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs holds 40,674 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Century has invested 0.48% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eminence Lp reported 2.4% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 2,263 were accumulated by Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Limited. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 140,569 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Permit Limited Company holds 9,472 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Commerce Retail Bank reported 841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,583 were accumulated by S Muoio & Limited Liability. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Strs Ohio has 147,526 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Heritage Investors Management has 0.63% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 23,242 shares. M&T Bancorporation owns 6,036 shares. Honeywell International Inc holds 4.42% or 25,003 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs reported 17,037 shares stake.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 1.04M shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $152.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.97 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 401,937 shares to 24,300 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 91,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI).