As Target (TGT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Has Cut Its Holding; Paychex Com (PAYX) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Trimmed Its Position by $700,560

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 4,097 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.7. About 5.00M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 595,136 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.73M, down from 603,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $80.66. About 947,927 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,439 shares to 31,248 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 70,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Time For Brokers To Turn The Tables On Shippers? – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer Sees More Downside For The Market – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BZUN, CREE, MSGN and TGT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.22 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Paychex Introduces Cyber Liability Protection – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Paychex Again Ranks as Industry’s Largest Provider of 401(k) Recordkeeping Plans – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Featured on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.