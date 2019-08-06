As Target (TGT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position by $324,000; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN)

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Target (TGT) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,147 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 10,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Target for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 7.14M shares traded or 42.10% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Target Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGT); 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.90M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06 million shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,071 shares to 20,568 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1000).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $835.99M for 12.55 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First In has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsrs Cap Management Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 554 shares. Tillar stated it has 1,003 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation reported 10,023 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 407 shares. Atria Limited Liability Corp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,911 shares. First Foundation Advsrs owns 17,242 shares. Cahill Finance Advisors holds 129 shares. Oakmont reported 59,139 shares. 15,216 are owned by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. 123,606 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 439 shares stake. The Hong Kong-based Fosun has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Life Ins Com Of America holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,189 shares. Alesco Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 177 shares.