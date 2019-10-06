As Target (TGT) Market Value Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Increased by $523,998 Its Position; Federated Invs Pa (FII) Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12963.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $109.1. About 4.07 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 17,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 43,543 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 61,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 570,331 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $263.852 MLN, DOWN 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,940 shares to 4,890 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,611 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Rodgers Brothers reported 66,165 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 188,766 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset has 21,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank holds 0.01% or 178,117 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 69,788 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 312,535 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc has 43,763 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 491 shares. Jensen Inv Mngmt owns 11,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset One reported 28,221 shares. Crawford Counsel stated it has 11,052 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Communications has invested 0.46% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).