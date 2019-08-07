As Target (TGT) Market Value Rose, Estabrook Capital Management Boosted by $970.73 Million Its Position; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) as Share Value Rose

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 12,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 31,848 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 billion, up from 19,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 3.52M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 47,586 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 26/04/2018 – David Fred Joins Bluerock as Senior Vice President of Due Diligence; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 15/05/2018 – Highland Capital Mgmt Buys Into Bluerock Residential Class A; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Reaffirms Full Yr 2018 AFFO Guidance; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 65 shares to 1,965 shares, valued at $490.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc Com by 584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,631 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Target Stock Could See a Bounce Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividends on Common Stock, 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock and 7.125% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces Third Quarter 2019 Series B Preferred Stock Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Second Quarter 2019 Earnings, Conference Call Set for August 6 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Reports Record Capital Raise of Over $75 Million for the Month of August; Continues Its Rapid Rise Among Top Sponsors Within Direct Investment Industry – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 11, 2018.