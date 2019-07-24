As Target (TGT) Market Value Declined, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Caterpillar (CAT) Market Valuation Declined While Peregrine Asset Advisers Raised Stake by $2.40 Million

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,225 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 54,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $89.09. About 2.92M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 621.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,656 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 2,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.91. About 12.56M shares traded or 190.40% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC –EXPECTS CHINA 10-TON ABOVE EXCAVATOR DEMAND TO BE UP 30 PCT THIS YEAR– CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Bob De Lange to Become Group Pres of Customer & Dealer Support; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reports earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $12.9 billion, surpassing expectations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.25% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hgk Asset holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,403 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Calamos Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Scopus Asset LP reported 215,000 shares stake. Webster Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 1St Source Bancorp, a Indiana-based fund reported 14,444 shares. Rockland Trust Com holds 2,825 shares. 15,348 are held by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Colonial Advsr accumulated 20,730 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.69% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 2,360 are owned by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation. Checchi Advisers Lc owns 5,155 shares. Moreover, Sei Invs has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Essex Financial Service stated it has 0.3% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,169 shares to 5,695 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,050 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

