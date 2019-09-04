As Target (TGT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Washington Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Stake; Adams Asset Advisors Holds Holding in Schweitzer (SWM)

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 58.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 5,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 4,097 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329,000, down from 9,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 3.99 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 92,435 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iff (NYSE:IFF) by 2,485 shares to 5,794 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IWB).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $594.68M for 22.80 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 13,644 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Brandywine Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 99,068 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 91,378 shares. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 10 shares. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 10,601 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd reported 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). State Street Corporation owns 913,369 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl invested in 154,241 shares. Renaissance Ltd reported 387,300 shares stake. United Services Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 24,027 shares. Blackrock owns 4.53M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 39,803 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 117,819 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,605 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 500,000 shares to 6.29 million shares, valued at $416.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,772 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

