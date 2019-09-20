As Target (TGT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lowered Stake; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Amgen (AMGN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 4,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 55,664 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.82M, down from 60,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.87. About 2.90M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 13477% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 13,577 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $195.65. About 1.19M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $602.82 million for 23.05 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Kld 400 Social Etf (DSI) by 19,689 shares to 25,647 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9,935 shares to 11,325 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Aerospace & Defense (ITA) by 1,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,247 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet (FDN).

