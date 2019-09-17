As Target (TGT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Armistice Capital Has Decreased Its Holding; As Middleby (MIDD) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Columbus Circle Investors Cut Its Holding by $1.82 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 13,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 277,431 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.65 million, down from 290,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.85. About 111,010 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 76.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 307,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $106.86. About 1.73 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 06/03/2018 – Target Will Nearly Triple the Size of Its Remodel Program in 2018

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 24,000 shares to 224,000 shares, valued at $38.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.83 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold MIDD shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 50.30 million shares or 4.86% less from 52.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.95% or 14,825 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Mngmt Corporation accumulated 32,207 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0.06% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Capital Invsts reported 0.03% stake. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,375 shares. Logan Cap Management Inc holds 0.07% or 8,579 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 145,780 shares. Assetmark accumulated 25 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0.02% or 15,368 shares. 8,373 are held by Svcs Automobile Association. Moreover, Macquarie Grp has 0.01% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 44,020 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 21,739 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stone Run Lc holds 2.95% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 47,615 shares. Castleark Ltd has 0.53% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,524 shares to 21,130 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 131,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.