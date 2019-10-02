As Target Corp. (TGT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Cut by $907,386 Its Position; As Intelligent Sys New (INS) Stock Price Rose, Vanguard Group Upped Stake by $2.00 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 10,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 10,316 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 20,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $104.67. About 1.77 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Expand Same-Day Delivery in Kentucky; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 68.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 71,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 175,690 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, up from 104,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 38,723 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Target Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Target’s Offering Shoppers New Perks in Hopes of Loyalty – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Target Plans to Bring the “Tar-zhay” Magic to Grocery – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “BBBY Stock Is Very Risky, but Still a Buy Below $10 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 112,149 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $53.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) by 320,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. Reit (NYSE:DLR).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79 million for 22.37 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.