As Target Corp. (TGT) Shares Rose, Private Trust Co Has Lifted Its Holding; As Noodles And Company (NDLS) Share Price Rose, Cooper Creek Partners Management Upped Its Holding by $934,416

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.47. About 501,109 shares traded or 5.32% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES POSITIVE SAME-STORE SALES IN 2Q; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Adj Loss/Shr 1c-Adj EPS 3c

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 290.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 16,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 22,147 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 5,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 9.00M shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 01/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Knoxville; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 45,783 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 0% or 407,905 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Lc has 754,361 shares. Ims Capital Management has 0.08% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 13,868 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 35,186 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 17,566 shares. Mill Road Limited Liability stated it has 4.80 million shares or 42.72% of all its holdings. 160,622 are held by Grp One Trading L P. Northern Corporation reported 0% stake. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 7,438 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 970 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.08% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Noodles & Company Earnings: NDLS Stock Unmoved Despite Q1 Sales Beat – Investorplace.com” on May 09, 2019, also Restaurantnews.com with their article: “Noodles & Company To Address Childhood Hunger And Match Fundraiser Donations – RestaurantNews.com” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “After-Hours News: Noodles & Company and DocuSign Report Earnings – Motley Fool” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull Of The Day: Noodles & Company (NDLS) – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RRGB vs. NDLS: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 101,169 shares to 90,253 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) by 309,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,625 shares, and cut its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI).