As Target Corp. (TGT) Share Price Rose, Focused Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holder Oppenheimer & Close Boosted Holding

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 43,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.48 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.35. About 3.10M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 06/03/2018 – WHIO-TV: BREAKING: Target raises starting pay for 2nd time in less than a yearMORE TO COME; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 3.21M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER-STEPS TAKEN AFTER RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS ALONG ACCESS ROADS BEING USED TO TRANSPORT PERSONNEL & MATERIALS TO & FROM DOLORES MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: A Buy, When The Price Is Right – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Target rally to remember – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Time For Brokers To Turn The Tables On Shippers? – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BZUN, CREE, MSGN and TGT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Pan American Silver (PAAS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cloud Computing Could Be A Major Investing Theme Over the Next Decade – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atlassian Acquires From Its PaaS Marketplace – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.