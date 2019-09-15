As Target Cor (TGT) Shares Rose, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Lifted by $636,400 Its Position; Jennison Associates Boosted Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $120.03 Million

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Target Cor (TGT) by 172.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 11,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Target Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 2.43M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 428,695 shares as the company's stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 3.85M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08B, up from 3.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $292.12. About 609,402 shares traded or 21.80% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miles Cap stated it has 1,528 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 0.08% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 55 were reported by Fred Alger Mngmt. Asset reported 5,609 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 3,141 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 187,909 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.06% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sunbelt Securities holds 0.1% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 826 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 110,675 shares. Crestwood Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 8.12% or 55,438 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Company stated it has 9,523 shares. Allstate invested in 0.06% or 11,786 shares.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 84,893 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $119.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 501,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,244 shares, and cut its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

