As Target Com (TGT) Shares Rose, Shareholder American National Bank Cut Stake by $1.64 Million; Jefferies Group Raised Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

American National Bank decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 20,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 48,953 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 69,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 5.13 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Plans to Accelerate Multiyear Strategy; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Traffic Rose 3.2%; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 03/04/2018 – Target is planning to open small-format stores in New York’s Upper East Side neighborhood, Staten Island and Astoria, Queens; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 331.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 284,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 370,219 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, up from 85,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 4.07M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE; 12/03/2018 – Epizyme Appoints Oncology Industry Leader Michael Giordano, M.D., to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.83 million for 13.38 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This is Why Target (TGT) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Target, ETFs And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 16 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common by 22,965 shares to 65,001 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Em Mkts Equity Etf Gldmn Sach Actvbeta Emrg Mkt Eqy by 90,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital owns 19,833 shares. Bowen Hanes & Communications Inc accumulated 12,740 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 0.09% or 34,548 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5.85M shares. City Hldgs Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 49,764 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research holds 0.33% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0.08% or 17,733 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison And owns 24,000 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 9,126 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 667,369 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 824,847 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Texas-based Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx has invested 1.7% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Covington Cap Management has invested 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Has Upside â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.