As Target Com (TGT) Share Value Rose, Holder Edgar Lomax Co Has Cut Its Holding; As Crane (CR) Share Value Declined, Gardner Russo & Gardner Has Trimmed Stake by $369,600

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 25,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 969,104 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.78M, down from 994,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 9.00 million shares traded or 61.12% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 06/03/2018 – Target: Wage Increase Part of Previously Announced Plan to Boost to $15 by End of 2020

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Crane (CR) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 102,593 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 106,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Crane for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 301,786 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.31; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $154,767 activity.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.92M for 11.74 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold CR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 36.61 million shares or 1.29% less from 37.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 30,093 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Advsrs Asset Incorporated invested in 81,737 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 7,786 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Citigroup invested in 19,772 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,771 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 20,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al accumulated 1.35% or 2.09M shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Moreover, Stanley has 0.06% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 3,071 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 337,980 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Westfield Mngmt Lp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 448,636 shares.

More notable recent Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 08/02 – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Crane Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Crane Co.’s (NYSE:CR) ROE Of 21% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crane Co. (CR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 234,550 shares to 483,181 shares, valued at $23.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 263,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target unveils flagship food brand – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Time For Brokers To Turn The Tables On Shippers? – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gap Trading Higher Ahead Of Earnings Release – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Target, General Electric and Apple – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Target Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.