As Target Com (TGT) Market Value Rose, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lifted by $937,142 Its Position; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Holding by $9.51 Million as Stock Rose

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 25,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $585.28M, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $340.08. About 383,860 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 10,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 621,397 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.82M, up from 610,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 3.27 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 2,731 shares to 78,390 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc Com (NYSE:MUSA) by 486,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,265 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can Target Catch Up With Walmart In the US? – Forbes” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target unveils national loyalty program – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML’s favorite Q4 picks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Does Walmartâ€™s New Grocery Delivery Program Raise the Stakes? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Roper Technologies: Software M&A Continues – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Roper Technologies has a deal to sell subsidiary for $925M for the second time – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Industrial Stocks With a Killer Advantage – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 04, 2019.