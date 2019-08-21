As Target Com (TGT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Increased Its Position; Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shareholder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 52,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 94,587 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 147,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.5. About 1.53 million shares traded or 10.30% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 14689.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc bought 117,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 118,319 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.53. About 8.57 million shares traded or 66.88% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Target Could Reap $600 Million In Sales From Toys ‘R’ Us Liquidation — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target to Expand In-Store Purchase Delivery in NY, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington DC; 05/04/2018 – Target was accused of having “imported the racial and ethnic disparities” in the U.S. criminal justice system into its hiring process; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 27/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across New England; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 23/05/2018 – TARGET AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51M and $317.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) by 4,330 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,805 shares to 55,501 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.