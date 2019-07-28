As Target Com (TGT) Market Valuation Declined, City Holding Company Has Increased Its Position; As Metlife (MET) Stock Rose, Wolverine Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $2.43 Million

City Holding Company increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,677 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 21,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $87.06. About 5.01 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 85.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 57,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 67,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.87 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Serv invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. 876 were accumulated by Country Trust Bancorporation. Compton Cap Management Ri stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). South State stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Amer National Insurance Co Tx has invested 0.34% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Letko Brosseau & has 0.01% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 14,357 are owned by Van Eck Assoc. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co has 0.1% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 2.80M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.15% or 82,287 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Co Tn reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% or 420,810 shares. Loews holds 0% or 6,529 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based First Commonwealth Corp Pa has invested 0.47% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stanley has 26,725 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,376 shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimpress N V by 15,541 shares to 22,041 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Mongodb Inc (Put).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

