As Target Com Stk (TGT) Valuation Rose, Piedmont Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position; As Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Share Value Were Volatile, Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Cut Its Position by $3.19 Million

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corp Com Stk (TGT) by 125.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 44,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 80,047 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 35,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.04. About 5.31 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 03/04/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY ACROSS NORTHWEST; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%

More notable recent SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Berkshire makes acquisition, weeks after surprise CEO departure – Boston Business Journal” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “9 Bold And Crazy Investment Predictions For 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Severs Ties With Marvel, Cancels Two Superhero Shows – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Is Deregulating Banks: Here’s What That Means for You – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teton Advsrs invested in 10,342 shares. Prelude Capital holds 0.07% or 100,816 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 681,235 shares. Meeder Asset reported 1,477 shares stake. Kennedy Capital invested in 82,128 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stifel owns 28,571 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,310 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 501,328 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.65% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 106,392 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 25,240 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Jacobs Asset Management Lc has 204,957 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Price Michael F, New York-based fund reported 116,824 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 24,087 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc owns 94,011 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 183,718 shares to 390,781 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 256,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc Com (NYSE:BXP) by 14,184 shares to 2,510 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,432 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target: Full Value Achieved – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney to Open 25 Store-in-Store Locations at Target – Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Will Target Stock Continue to Surge Higher? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.