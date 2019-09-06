As Target (Call) (TGT) Valuation Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $14.14 Million Its Stake; Chicago Equity Partners Has Cut Its Now (DNOW) Holding by $4.46 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (TGT) by 88.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 176,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 23,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Target Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 343,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 114,790 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 458,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 485,484 shares traded. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

Analysts await NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report earnings on November, 6 before the open. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. DNOW’s profit will be $10.80 million for 28.70 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by NOW Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49B and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 134,570 shares to 145,880 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LGND) by 2,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 38,627 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated has 455,416 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability owns 20,849 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Ameritas Incorporated reported 40,925 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Osborne Prns Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1.07% or 392,282 shares. Addison Com has 27,230 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Skyline Asset Management LP reported 1.73% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 0.08% or 1.58 million shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 33,752 shares. Washington-based Coldstream Incorporated has invested 0.03% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Hennessy Advisors holds 1.01 million shares.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $589.53M for 23.46 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

