As Targa Resources (TRGP) Valuation Declined, Holder Sit Investment Associates Raised Its Holding; Mohawk Inds (MHK) Share Price Declined While Allstate Upped Stake by $352,422

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) by 155.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 2,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,596 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, up from 1,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $150.03. About 205,592 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 35.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 68,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 1.48M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Distributable Cash Flow $216.4M

