As Targa Resources (TRGP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Moore Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Value Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 1.08M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, up from 12,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,896 were reported by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 43,184 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership accumulated 93,960 shares. Group reported 19,000 shares. Monetary Inc accumulated 3,450 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Miles Cap has invested 0.8% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 314,724 shares. Andra Ap reported 39,700 shares. Calamos Limited has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 41,475 shares. 254,592 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Jane Street Gru stated it has 44,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 158,159 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associate Md.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million.