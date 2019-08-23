As Targa Resources (TRGP) Shares Declined, Chickasaw Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $53.10 Million; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Pentwater Capital Management LP Upped Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 5.08 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.06M, down from 6.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.47M shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5.41 million shares to 101,000 shares, valued at $28.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (Call) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 26,594 shares. Yakira Mgmt owns 5.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 97,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.07% or 135,693 shares. Jennison Assocs Lc reported 0.73% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 15,717 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hills Commercial Bank owns 17,297 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com reported 4,040 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited reported 1,374 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boltwood Management, California-based fund reported 7,330 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 21,200 shares. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,127 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc invested in 0.01% or 8,065 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Zweig reported 125,907 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 26,327 shares stake.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 391,329 shares to 11.75M shares, valued at $341.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 140,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (NYSE:SEMG).